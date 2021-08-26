Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,655 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sabre worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Sabre by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabre by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $79,116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabre by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220,783 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

