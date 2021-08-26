Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,403 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $131.79 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

