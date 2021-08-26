Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,897 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.