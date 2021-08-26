Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $179,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

