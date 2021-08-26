Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.20 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.