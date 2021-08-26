Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.