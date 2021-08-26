Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $127.81 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.