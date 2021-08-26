Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

