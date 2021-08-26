Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $306.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

