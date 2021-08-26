Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

