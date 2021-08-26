Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after buying an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after buying an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.