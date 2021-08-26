Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.