Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Albany International worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

