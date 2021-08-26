Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.32. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

