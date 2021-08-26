Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $126,928,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $341.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

