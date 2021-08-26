Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $188.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

