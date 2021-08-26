Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -228.68 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

