Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,379 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 458,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $405,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

