Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,587 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.