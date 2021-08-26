Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

