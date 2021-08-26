Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70,650 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.