Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

