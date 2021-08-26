Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,663 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.