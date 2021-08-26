Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 838 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $226.27 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

