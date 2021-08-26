Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

