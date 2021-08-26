Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock valued at $741,852. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

