Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

