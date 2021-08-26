Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

