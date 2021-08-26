Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

