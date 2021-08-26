Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $621.07 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $627.77. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

