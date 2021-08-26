Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,217 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $447.05 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.