Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,328 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.63. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

