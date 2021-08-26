Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,353 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $91,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,206.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $122,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.