Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 54,607 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.24 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

