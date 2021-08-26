Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

MOS opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

