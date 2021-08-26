Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,754 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

