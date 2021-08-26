Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,741 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 137,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

