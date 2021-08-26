Oppenheimer Weighs in on Deere & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $376.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $204.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

