OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.03 million and $181,738.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00155693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,789.47 or 0.99695684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.01 or 0.01014247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.39 or 0.06442026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

