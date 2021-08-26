Opus Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,689.44 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Opus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $182,689.44 and $39.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

