Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

