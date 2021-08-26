Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

