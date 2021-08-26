Orbit Chain (ORC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.60 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $473.23 million and $19.60 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00747748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097825 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.