Orchid Hits Market Cap of $266.58 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Orchid has a market cap of $266.58 million and approximately $56.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

