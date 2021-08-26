Orient Walt Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $657,042.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.