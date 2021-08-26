Origin Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $1.49 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

