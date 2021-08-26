Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 1,237,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).

ORR stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 8,448,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,198,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Oriole Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £8.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

