Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 1,237,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).
ORR stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 8,448,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,198,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Oriole Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £8.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.
About Oriole Resources
