Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

