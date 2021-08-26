Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.