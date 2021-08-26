Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06. 57,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,056,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,336,826 shares of company stock worth $17,102,950.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

